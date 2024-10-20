Use the following theorem to evaluate lim ⁡ x → 9 sin ⁡ ( x − 9 ) x 2 − 81 \displaystyle \lim_{x \to 9}{\frac{\sin{(x-9)}}{x^2-81}} :

lim ⁡ x → 0 sin ⁡ x x = 1 \displaystyle \lim_{x \to 0}{\frac{\sin{x}}{x}}=1