Consider the function f ( x ) = x 3 e − 2 x f\left(x\right)=x^3e^{-2x} . Its critical points are located at ( 0 , 0 ) \left(0,0\right) and ( 3 2 , 27 8 e 3 ) \left(\frac32,\frac{27}{8e^3}\right) . Use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.