A particle moving along a straight path has a velocity in m / s \text{m}/\text{s} represented by the graph v = g ( t ) v=g\left(t\right) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 9 0 \leq t \leq 9 , where t t is measured in seconds. Divide the interval [ 0 , 9 ] [0,9] into n = 3 n=3 subintervals: [ 0 , 3 ] [0,3] , [ 3 , 6 ] [3,6] , and [ 6 , 9 ] [6,9] . Estimate the displacement of the particle on [ 0 , 9 ] [0,9] by assuming that the particle moves at a constant velocity equal to v v evaluated at the right endpoint of each subinterval.