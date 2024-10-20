A park ranger needs to quickly get from their current location to a lost hiker who is ﻿ 30 m 30\text{ m} 30 m﻿ away from a landmark tree, which is ﻿ 30 m 30\text{ m} 30 m﻿ directly east of the ranger. The ranger can jog at a speed of ﻿ 6 m/s 6\text{ m/s} 6 m/s﻿ on the trail and hike through the woods at a speed of ﻿ 2 m/s 2\text{ m/s} 2 m/s﻿. Determine the travel time function ﻿ T ( x ) T(x) T(x)﻿, where 0 ≤ x ≤ 30 0\le x\le30 .