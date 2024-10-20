Consider two functions, m ( x ) = 3 x − 4 m(x) = 3x - 4 and n ( x ) = ln ⁡ ( x ) n(x)=\ln(x) , where x > 0 x > 0 . If a new function s ( x ) = m ( n ( x ) ) s(x) = m(n(x)) is formed, does the inverse of s ( x ) s(x) exist?