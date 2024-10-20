Prove the limit statement: ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 2 f ( x ) = 4 \lim_{x\rightarrow2}f\left(x\right)=4 limx→2​f(x)=4﻿ if f ( x ) = { x 2 , x ≠ 2 6 , x = 2 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}x^2,x

e2\\ 6,x=2\end{cases} .

Which of the following choices for δ \delta (in terms of ε \varepsilon ) correctly completes the proof?