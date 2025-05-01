Let L ( b ) L\left(b\right) be the arc length of the curve g ( x ) = 3 x 2 g(x) = 3x^2 from x = 0 x = 0 to x = b x=b , where b ≥ 0 b\ge0 . Determine whether L L is concave up or concave down on [ 0 , ∞ ) [0, ∞) .