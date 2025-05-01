Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives

Problem 115Multiple Choice

For f(x)=125x3f(x)=125x^{3}, find ddx(f1(x))\dfrac{d}{dx}\bigl(f^{-1}(x)\bigr) by using the derivative of an inverse function.