13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations

Let y(x)=πxcosttdty(x)=\displaystyle\int_{\pi}^{x}\dfrac{\cos t}{t}\,dt. Find an equivalent first-order differential equation and initial condition for yy.