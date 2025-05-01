Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
98 of 0
Problem 98Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral: 02π4cosx4dx\displaystyle\int_0^{2\pi}4\cos\frac{x}{4}dx