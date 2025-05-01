Skip to main content
Problem 24Multiple Choice

Apply Euler's method with Δx=0.5\Delta x=0.5 to approximate y(4)y(4) for the IVP y=y2xy^{\prime}=\frac{y}{2x}, y(2)=8y(2)=8. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, determine the exact value of y(4)y(4).