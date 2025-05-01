Let m ( x ) m\left(x\right) be a continuous function and 0 < m ( x ) < n ( x ) 0 < m(x) < n(x) for all x ∈ [ 2 , ∞ ) x\in[2,\infty) , and ∫ 2 ∞ n ( x ) d x = 7 \int_{2}^{\infty} n(x)\,dx = 7 . Which of the following is true about ∫ 2 ∞ m ( x ) d x \int_2^{\infty}m(x)\,dx ?