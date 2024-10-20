Prove the limit statement: lim ⁡ x → 2 1 x = 1 2 {{{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2}\frac{1}{x}=\frac12}}} by choosing the correct ﻿ δ \delta δ﻿ (in terms of ﻿ ε \varepsilon ε﻿) that proves this limit.