Consider the function g ( x ) = cos ⁡ 3 x g\left(x\right)=\cos3x on the interval [ − π 6 , π 6 ] \left\lbrack-\frac{\pi}{6},\frac{\pi}{6}\right\rbrack . Determine if Rolle's Theorem applies to this function on the given interval. If it does, find the point(s) guaranteed by the Rolle's Theorem.