Consider the curve y = x 2 16 y=\frac{x^2}{16} that runs from x = 0 x=0 to x = 4 x=4 . When this curve is revolved about the x x -axis, it generates a surface. Find the area of the surface generated by using the Trapezoidal Rule with 3 3 subintervals. Round your answer to 2 2 decimal places.