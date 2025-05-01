Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
115 of 0
Problem 115Multiple Choice

Find the centroid of the region bounded by the xx-axis, the curve y=4cscxy=4\csc x, and the vertical lines x=π6x=\frac{\pi}{6} and x=5π6x=\frac{5\pi}{6}.