Draw the graph of the following function on [ 0 , 2 π ] \left\lbrack0,2\pi\right\rbrack and the tangent to the function at the given point.

y = cos ⁡ x 1 − cos ⁡ x ; x = π 2 y=\frac{\cos x}{1-\cos x};x=\frac{\pi}{2}