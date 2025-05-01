Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves

Problem 114 Multiple Choice

Find the area between the curve y=3x1+x2y=\dfrac{3x}{1+x^2} and the xx-axis over the interval [1,1][-1,1].