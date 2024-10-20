Determine the validity of the given statement.

If f ′ ( x ) < 5 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)\lt5 for all x ≥ 6 x\geq{6} and f ( 6 ) = 12 f\left(6\right)=12 , then f ( 8 ) < 21 f\left(8\right)\lt{21} .