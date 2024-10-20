A streetlight of height H H is fixed at point A A on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let B B be the point where the person is currently standing, and let C C be the distance between points A A and B B on the ground. Define θ \theta as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point B B . Find d θ d C \frac{d\theta}{dC} .



