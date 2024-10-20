Table of contents
- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
A streetlight of height is fixed at point on the ground. A person walks away from the streetlight along a straight path at a constant speed. Let be the point where the person is currently standing, and let be the distance between points and on the ground. Define as the angle between the streetlight and the line connecting the top of the streetlight to point . Find .
