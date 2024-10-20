For the function f ( x ) = x x + 7 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x}{x+7} , calculate the factored form of the difference quotient ﻿ f ( x + h ) − f ( x ) h \frac{f\left(x+h\right)-f\left(x\right)}{h} hf(x+h)−f(x)​﻿.