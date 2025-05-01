Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} if y=sin1(1x4)y=\sin^{-1}\big(\sqrt{1-x^{4}}\,\big) for 0<x<10<x<1.