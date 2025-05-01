Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the equation of the line passing through the origin that is tangent to the graph of y=ln2xy=\ln{2x}.
Graph showing the curve y = ln(2x) and a blue tangent line passing through the origin intersecting near x=1.