Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
3. Techniques of Differentiation

Basic Rules of Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
74 of 0
Problem 74Multiple Choice

Let y=log2(x+3x3)ln2y=\log_2\left(\displaystyle\frac{x+3}{x-3}\right)^{\ln2}. Compute dydx\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dx}.