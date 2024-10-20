Assume h ( z ) h\left(z\right) is a function that meets the condition ∣ h ( z ) ∣ ≤ 2 z 2 \left|h\left(z\right)\right|\le2z^2 for − 2 ≤ z ≤ 2 -2\le z\le2 . Is h h differentiable at z = 0 z = 0 ? If so, compute h ′ ( 0 ) h^{\prime}\left(0\right) .