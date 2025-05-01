Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives:

Let f(x)=ddx(3x32)f(x)=\dfrac{d}{dx}\left(3-x^{\frac32}\right) and g(x)=ddx(2x5)g(x)=\dfrac{d}{dx}(2x-5). Find (f(x)+g(x))dx\displaystyle\int\bigl(f(x)+g(x)\bigr)\,dx.