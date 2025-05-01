Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials

Problem 279Multiple Choice

As xx\to\infty, which function (if any) grows faster: f(x)=2xf(x)=2^{x} or g(x)=x2g(x)=x^2?