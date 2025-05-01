Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions

Find dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt} for y=ln(e3t1+e3t)y=\ln\left(\dfrac{e^{3t}}{1+e^{3t}}\right).