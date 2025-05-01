A cyclist's velocity (in mi/hr \text{mi/hr} ) along a straight path is given by v ( t ) = 4 cos 2 ( π t 3 ) v(t) = 4 \cos^2\left(\frac{\pi t}{3}\right) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 6 0 \leq t \leq 6 and t t is measured in hours. If s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0) = 0 , what is the cyclist's position at t = 4 t = 4 ?