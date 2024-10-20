Consider the function f ( t ) = t 2 − 3 t − 3 f(t)=\frac{t^2-3}{t-\sqrt3} . Determine the values of f f for t = 1.7 , 1.73 , 1.732 t=1.7,1.73,1.732 , as , t → ( 3 ) − t\to\left(\sqrt3^{}\right)^{-} , and estimate the lim ⁡ t → ( 3 ) − f ( t ) {{{{\displaystyle\lim_{t\to\left(\sqrt3\right)^{-}}{}}}}}f\left(t\right) .