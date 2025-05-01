Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 116

Let f(x)=(5x)3f(x) = (5 - x)^3. Compute (f1)(x) (f^{-1})^{\prime}(x) by using the derivative of an inverse function.