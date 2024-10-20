A flagpole at a schoolyard extends cables to points G G and H H on the flat ground, where H H is 7 m 7~\text{m} closer to the base of the flagpole than G G . The cable to point G G forms an angle of 40 ∘ 40^{\circ} with the horizontal and the cable to point H H forms an angle of 65 ∘ 65^{\circ} with the horizontal. What is the height of the flagpole? Round your answer to two decimal places.