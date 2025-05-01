Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Use implicit differentiation to find dydx \dfrac{dy}{dx} at the point P(0,0) P(0,0) given that (x+1)cos1y=π2(x+1)\cos^{-1}y=\frac{\pi}{2}.