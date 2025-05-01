Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
57 of 0
Problem 57Multiple Choice

Find the general solution to the differential equation: y(tanx)y=cosx y^{\prime} - (\tan x)y = \cos x , for π2<x<π2\displaystyle-\frac{\pi}{2}<x<\frac{\pi}{2}.