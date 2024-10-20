Determine the limit of the given function using conjugation.

﻿ lim ⁡ x → − ∞ ( 3 x + 9 x 2 + 5 x − 1 ) \lim_{x\to-\infty}\left(3x+\sqrt{9x^2+5x-1}\right) limx→−∞​(3x+9x2+5x−1 ​)﻿