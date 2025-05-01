A cylindrical tank with a height of 6 6 m \text{m} and a radius of 1.5 1.5 m \text{m} is filled with water (density ρ = 1000 \rho=1000 kg/m 3 \text{kg/m}^3 ). How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank and out? (Take g = 9.8 g = 9.8 m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 ).