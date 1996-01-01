Let a > 1 a>1 and let R R be the region bounded by the graph y = x − a y=x^{-a} and the x x -axis on the interval [ b , ∞ ) [b,\infty) with b > 0 b>0 . Find the minimum value b ∗ b^* such that, when b > b ∗ b > b^* , there exists some a > 1 a > 1 for which the area A ( a , b ) = 2 A(a,b) = 2 . Assume that the minimum value b ∗ b^{*} exists.