An object with initial temperature Q 0 > 0 Q_0 > 0 is placed in an environment with ambient temperature C C , where C < Q 0 4 C < \frac{Q_0}{4} . Let t 1 4 t_{\frac14} be the time needed for the object to cool to Q 0 4 \frac{Q_0}{4} . Why must C < Q 0 4 C < \frac{Q_0}{4} be necessary?