Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
85 of 0
Problem 85Multiple Choice

Differentiate with respect to ss:
y=es(coss+sins)y = e^{s}(\cos s + \sin s)