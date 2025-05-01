Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
108 of 0
Problem 108Multiple Choice

Calculate the slope of the tangent line to p(x)=(4x)14p(x)=(4x)^{\frac14} at (4,2)\left(4,2\right).