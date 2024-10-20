For the function f ( x ) = 5 − 7 x f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{5-7x} , calculate the difference quotients ﻿ f ( x + h ) − f ( x ) h \frac{f\left(x+h\right)-f\left(x\right)}{h} hf(x+h)−f(x)​﻿ and ﻿ f ( x ) − f ( a ) x − a \frac{f\left(x\right)-f\left(a\right)}{x-a} x−af(x)−f(a)​﻿.