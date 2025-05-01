Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
273 of 0
Problem 273Multiple Choice

Determine which function grows faster as xx\to\infty: f(x)=3x5+7xf(x)=3x^{5}+7x or g(x)=exg(x)=e^{x}