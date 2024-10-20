Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of h on the interval ﻿ [ 1 , 4 ] [1, 4] [1,4]﻿.

﻿ h ( x ) = 2 x 3 − 15 x 2 + 36 x − 20 h(x) = 2x^3 - 15x^2 + 36x - 20 h(x)=2x3−15x2+36x−20﻿