12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts

Determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e2xy=e^{-2x}, and the line x=1x=1 about the yy-axis.