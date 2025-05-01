Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Euler's Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 27

Use Euler's method with step size Δx=0.25\Delta x=0.25 to estimate the value of the solution at x=1x=1 for the IVP y=3x2ex3y^{\prime}=3x^{2}e^{x^{3}}, y(0)=1y(0)=1. Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y(1)y(1) .