Use Euler's method with step size Δ x = 0.25 \Delta x=0.25 to estimate the value of the solution at x = 1 x=1 for the IVP y ′ = 3 x 2 e x 3 y^{\prime}=3x^{2}e^{x^{3}} , y ( 0 ) = 1 y(0)=1 . Round Euler's approximation to 4 4 decimal places. Also, find the exact value y ( 1 ) y(1) .