7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives

Let f(x)=ddx(3x32)f(x)=\dfrac{d}{dx}\bigl(3-x^{\frac32}\bigr). Compute [f(x)]dx\displaystyle\int[-f(x)]\,dx.