Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
73 of 0
Problem 73Multiple Choice

Find the derivative of y y given that y=csc1(1t)y=\operatorname{\mathrm{\csc}^{-1}}\!\left(\frac{1}{t}\right), and 0<t<1 0<t<1 .