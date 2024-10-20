In a study of a city's traffic flow, the volume of cars on a major highway is modeled by the equation V = 730 π sin ⁡ ( π 365 ( d − 80 ) ) + 150 V=\frac{730}{\pi}\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{365}\left(d-80\right)\right)+150 , where V V is the volume of cars and d d is the day of the year. On what day is the volume of traffic increasing the fastest?