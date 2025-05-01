Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
135 of 0
Problem 135Multiple Choice

Given that the Trapezoidal Rule approximation for 35(5x2)dx\displaystyle\int_{3}^{5} (5x-2)\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is T=36T = 36, compute the absolute error ET\left|E_T\right|.