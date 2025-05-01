Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problem dydx=1x2x21 \(\frac{dy}{dx}\)=\(\frac{1}{x^2\sqrt{x^2-1}\)} , where y(2)=1 y(\(\sqrt\)2)=1 .